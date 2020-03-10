Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is -62.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The IGT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.81% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $5.59, the stock is -55.02% and -59.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.86 million and changing -33.45% at the moment leaves the stock -58.92% off its SMA200. IGT registered -59.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -56.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.57.

The stock witnessed a -61.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.21%, and is -44.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.32% over the week and 8.24% over the month.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has around 11922 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $4.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.34. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -30.12% and -65.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is at an average rating of 2.20.

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $1.11B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.60% in year-over-year returns.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Top Institutional Holders

257 institutions hold shares in International Game Technology PLC (IGT), with 106.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.04% while institutional investors hold 94.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.82M, and float is at 98.04M with Short Float at 7.66%. Institutions hold 45.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Boston Partners with over 9.85 million shares valued at $147.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.83% of the IGT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC with 7.72 million shares valued at $115.57 million to account for 3.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 6.5 million shares representing 3.18% and valued at over $97.31 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.10% of the shares totaling 6.34 million with a market value of $94.9 million.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at International Game Technology PLC (IGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is 8.02% higher over the past 12 months. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is 5.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.05% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.67.