MannKind Corporation (MNKD) And Kellogg Company (K) Saying Scary Stuff?

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares are -3.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.46% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.04% down YTD and 4.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.88% and -18.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 25, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the MNKD stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on December 24, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the MNKD stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.80. The forecasts give the MannKind Corporation stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 55.71 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 69.0% or 50.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.21, up 5.30% from -$0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 75,670 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 91,839. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 49,520 and 91,510 in purchases and sales respectively.

McCauley Patrick, a Chief Commercial Officer at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $4750.0 at $0.95 per share on Jan 31. The Chief People & Workpl Officer had earlier bought another 5,000 MNKD shares valued at $4750.0 on Jan 31. The shares were bought at $0.95 per share. Kendall David M (Chief Medical Officer) bought 2,304 shares at $0.95 per share on Jan 31 for a total of $2189.0 while Castagna Michael, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 5,000 shares on Jan 31 for $4750.0 with each share fetching $0.95.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), on the other hand, is trading around $62.41 with a market cap of $21.51B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $65.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kellogg Company (K) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

K’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $728.0 million. This represented a 77.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.22 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.42 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.24 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.56 billion from $17.5 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $3.43 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.18 billion, significantly lower than the $1.54 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $590.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 74 times at Kellogg Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 121,582 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,155,567 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.31M shares after the latest sales, with -32.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 18.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.20% with a share float percentage of 339.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kellogg Company having a total of 1,096 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kellogg W K Foundation Trust with over 62.73 million shares worth more than $4.34 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust held 18.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 27.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.88 billion and represent 7.93% of shares outstanding.