Industry

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) stock Plunged by -24.96 yesterday

By Richard Addington

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) is -52.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.00 and a high of $60.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The MEOH stock was last observed hovering at around $24.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.15% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.18% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 26.04% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.49, the stock is -40.64% and -47.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -24.96% at the moment leaves the stock -50.84% off its SMA200. MEOH registered -67.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.47.

The stock witnessed a -46.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.73%, and is -37.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.21% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) has around 1426 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $2.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.15 and Fwd P/E is 8.96. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -22.96% and -69.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Methanex Corporation (MEOH) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Methanex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $729.24M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 93.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Top Institutional Holders

Methanex Corporation (MEOH)’s shares outstanding are 83.28M, and float is at 75.85M with Short Float at 1.98%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is M&G Investment Management Ltd with over 12.54 million shares valued at $484.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.46% of the MEOH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.07 million shares valued at $157.36 million to account for 5.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 3.23 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $124.64 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.86% of the shares totaling 2.18 million with a market value of $84.26 million.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is -38.61% lower over the past 12 months. BP PLC (BP) is -40.17% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.67% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.73.

Industry

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) And Cactus Inc. (WHD) Saying Scary Stuff?

Andrew Francis - 0
CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares are -59.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.80% or $0.01 higher in the latest...
Read more
Industry

Investing action plan for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) And Precigen Inc. (PGEN)

Richard Addington - 0
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are -43.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.45% or -$0.57 lower in...
Read more
Industry

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is attracting new Institutional Money

Andrew Francis - 0
Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is 18.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.17 and a high...
Read more

Read More

Here are the top Institutional holders of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) shares

Industry Richard Addington - 0
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is -11.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a...
Read more

Which Institutions Own Shares In Spherix Incorporated (SPEX)?

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) is -22.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of...
Read more

Summarizing The Case For Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), General Electric Company (GE)

News Richard Addington - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares are -26.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.60% or -$0.66 lower in the latest...
Read more

Recent

Well positioned to deliver growth? – Fastly Inc. (FSLY), 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares are -14.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.79% or -$1.86 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC)?

News Sue Brooks - 0
iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) is 28.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.24 and a high...
Read more

Which institution holds the most shares in Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) is -26.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us