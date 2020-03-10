Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) stock Plunged by -24.96 yesterday

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) is -52.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.00 and a high of $60.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The MEOH stock was last observed hovering at around $24.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.15% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.18% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 26.04% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.49, the stock is -40.64% and -47.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -24.96% at the moment leaves the stock -50.84% off its SMA200. MEOH registered -67.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.47.

The stock witnessed a -46.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.73%, and is -37.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.21% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) has around 1426 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $2.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.15 and Fwd P/E is 8.96. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -22.96% and -69.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Methanex Corporation (MEOH) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Methanex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $729.24M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 93.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Top Institutional Holders

Methanex Corporation (MEOH)’s shares outstanding are 83.28M, and float is at 75.85M with Short Float at 1.98%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is M&G Investment Management Ltd with over 12.54 million shares valued at $484.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.46% of the MEOH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.07 million shares valued at $157.36 million to account for 5.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 3.23 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $124.64 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.86% of the shares totaling 2.18 million with a market value of $84.26 million.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is -38.61% lower over the past 12 months. BP PLC (BP) is -40.17% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.67% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.73.