New Big Money Means Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

By Winifred Gerald

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is -54.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.96 and a high of $20.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARLP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 55.18% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.93, the stock is -32.54% and -46.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -20.10% at the moment leaves the stock -63.26% off its SMA200. ARLP registered -75.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.35.

The stock witnessed a -44.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.76%, and is -29.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.22% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) has around 3602 employees, a market worth around $674.87M and $1.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.58 and Fwd P/E is 8.15. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -17.28% and -76.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $412.63M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.90% in year-over-year returns.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Top Institutional Holders

139 institutions hold shares in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP), with 42.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.10% while institutional investors hold 32.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.89M, and float is at 85.10M with Short Float at 3.35%. Institutions hold 21.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Energy Income Partners, LLC with over 4.81 million shares valued at $52.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.78% of the ARLP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Magnolia Group, LLC with 4.56 million shares valued at $49.29 million to account for 3.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 2.63 million shares representing 2.07% and valued at over $28.42 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 1.99% of the shares totaling 2.54 million with a market value of $27.44 million.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fouch Robert J, the company’s VP, Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that Fouch Robert J bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 30 at a price of $10.95 per share for a total of $54766.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55137.0 shares.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that Torrence Wilson M (Director) bought a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $14.99 per share for $19491.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40396.0 shares of the ARLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Torrence Wilson M (Director) acquired 4,300 shares at an average price of $15.55 for $66844.0. The insider now directly holds 39,096 shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP).

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) that is -69.82% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.88% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.

