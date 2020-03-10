New Big Money Means Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is -38.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.82 and a high of $22.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The EC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.22% off its average median price target of $18.24 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.0% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -43.41% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.19, the stock is -35.31% and -37.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -25.72% at the moment leaves the stock -31.62% off its SMA200. EC registered -36.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.14.

The stock witnessed a -35.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.61%, and is -31.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.57% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has around 9150 employees, a market worth around $27.42B and $19.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.45 and Fwd P/E is 6.61. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -17.77% and -46.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecopetrol S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $5.19B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 74.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Top Institutional Holders

231 institutions hold shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (EC), holding a 2.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.25B, and float is at 221.63M with Short Float at 3.08%. Institutions hold 2.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Acadian Asset Management with over 8.16 million shares valued at $162.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.02% of the EC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 7.83 million shares valued at $156.22 million to account for 20.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.75 million shares representing 12.24% and valued at over $94.81 million, while Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds 8.30% of the shares totaling 3.22 million with a market value of $64.23 million.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -50.69% down over the past 12 months. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is -59.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.07% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.76.