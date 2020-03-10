New Big Money Means MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is -41.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.55 and a high of $73.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $46.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.63% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.61% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 40.11% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.73, the stock is -32.34% and -36.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -18.62% at the moment leaves the stock -36.59% off its SMA200. MTZ registered -18.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.46.

The stock witnessed a -34.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.00%, and is -25.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $7.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.30 and Fwd P/E is 6.43. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -15.31% and -48.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MasTec Inc. (MTZ) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MasTec Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $1.32B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 67.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.30% in year-over-year returns.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Top Institutional Holders

528 institutions hold shares in MasTec Inc. (MTZ), with 18.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.14% while institutional investors hold 114.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.53M, and float is at 58.10M with Short Float at 14.24%. Institutions hold 86.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.06 million shares valued at $517.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.53% of the MTZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.91 million shares valued at $443.27 million to account for 9.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 4.16 million shares representing 5.43% and valued at over $266.76 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.52% of the shares totaling 2.7 million with a market value of $173.11 million.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at MasTec Inc. (MTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dwyer Robert J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dwyer Robert J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $70.54 per share for a total of $352680.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19461.0 shares.

MasTec Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that Csiszar Ernst N (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $64.53 per share for $193575.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25564.0 shares of the MTZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, Apple Robert E (COO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $60.05 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 157,143 shares of MasTec Inc. (MTZ).

MasTec Inc. (MTZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -17.94% down over the past 12 months. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is -5.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.66% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.59.