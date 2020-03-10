Novavax Inc. (NVAX) up -3.67% since start of the year

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is 151.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.54 and a high of $17.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.46% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.56% off the consensus price target high of $27.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -67.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.02, the stock is 6.87% and 40.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.3 million and changing -19.71% at the moment leaves the stock 79.25% off its SMA200. NVAX registered -3.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.61.

The stock witnessed a 46.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 120.22%, and is -16.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.44% over the week and 15.29% over the month.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has around 379 employees, a market worth around $331.96M and $16.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 183.05% and -43.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.06 with sales reaching $2.06M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -65.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -66.40% in year-over-year returns.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Novavax Inc. (NVAX), with 169.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 21.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.13M, and float is at 31.92M with Short Float at 18.88%. Institutions hold 21.27% of the Float.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glenn Gregory M, the company’s President, R&D. SEC filings show that Glenn Gregory M bought 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $3.86 per share for a total of $4825.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1373.0 shares.

Novavax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR (Director) sold a total of 3,929 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $3.82 per share for $15015.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9951.0 shares of the NVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17, Herrmann John A III (SVP, General Counsel) disposed off 3,643 shares at an average price of $7.07 for $25757.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX).