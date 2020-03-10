Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) stock Plunged by -47.39 yesterday

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) is -80.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.87 and a high of $21.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The OIS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.81% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 68.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is -65.84% and -74.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -47.39% at the moment leaves the stock -78.36% off its SMA200. OIS registered -79.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.35.

The stock witnessed a -72.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.23%, and is -60.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.13% over the week and 9.61% over the month.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) has around 3428 employees, a market worth around $220.55M and $1.02B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -46.85% and -85.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oil States International Inc. (OIS) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oil States International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $233.87M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -820.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Top Institutional Holders

244 institutions hold shares in Oil States International Inc. (OIS), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.30% while institutional investors hold 106.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.69M, and float is at 59.01M with Short Float at 4.18%. Institutions hold 103.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.48 million shares valued at $154.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.69% of the OIS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 9.04 million shares valued at $147.36 million to account for 14.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.02 million shares representing 9.96% and valued at over $98.15 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.16% of the shares totaling 4.93 million with a market value of $80.39 million.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Oil States International Inc. (OIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Brian E., the company’s VP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Taylor Brian E. sold 12,144 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $7.59 per share for a total of $92173.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43560.0 shares.

Oil States International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Taylor Brian E. (VP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 2,494 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $8.51 per share for $21224.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55704.0 shares of the OIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Steen Lias Jeff (Executive VP, HR & Legal) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $16.62 for $249300.0. The insider now directly holds 245,608 shares of Oil States International Inc. (OIS).

Oil States International Inc. (OIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) that is trading -24.18% down over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -14.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.67% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.06.