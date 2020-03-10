Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Vs. Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR): Updated Outlook

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) shares are -16.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.36% or -$4.07 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -16.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.59% and -17.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, Mizuho recommended the OHI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 22, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the OHI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $35.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.80. The forecasts give the Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock a price target range of $49.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.59 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.12% or 11.95%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -27.00% in the current quarter to $0.42, up from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.67, up 8.70% from $1.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 61,653 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 478,152. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 203,956 in purchases and sales respectively.

PICKETT C TAYLOR, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 45,756 shares worth $2.01 million at $43.92 per share on Feb 20. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 8,200 OHI shares valued at $365310.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $44.55 per share. BOOTH DANIEL J (Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,000 shares at $44.03 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $1.1 million while BOOTH DANIEL J, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,000 shares on Feb 11 for $1.07 million with each share fetching $42.95.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.51 with a market cap of $91.19M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Gulfport Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 193,311 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.65M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 143.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gulfport Energy Corporation having a total of 271 institutions that hold shares in the company.