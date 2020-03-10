Positives for Azul S.A. (AZUL) as stock loss in recent trading

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is -53.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.86 and a high of $44.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The AZUL stock was last observed hovering at around $24.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.6% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $20.06, the stock is -42.59% and -49.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -18.65% at the moment leaves the stock -46.37% off its SMA200. AZUL registered -29.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.37.

The stock witnessed a -51.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.49%, and is -33.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.87% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has around 12392 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $2.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.09. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.25% and -54.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Azul S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.9 with sales reaching $704.47M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Azul S.A. (AZUL), holding a 41.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.88M, and float is at 7.55M with Short Float at 84.85%. Institutions hold 41.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.41 million shares valued at $274.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.09% of the AZUL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 4.3 million shares valued at $183.88 million to account for 12.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.01 million shares representing 11.31% and valued at over $171.47 million, while Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds 9.67% of the shares totaling 3.43 million with a market value of $146.7 million.