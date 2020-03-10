Finance

Positives for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) as stock loss in recent trading

By Richard Addington

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE: JMF) is -51.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The JMF stock was last observed hovering at around $5.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $3.74, the stock is -43.74% and -49.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -26.09% at the moment leaves the stock -53.94% off its SMA200. JMF registered -59.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.09.

The stock witnessed a -49.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.62%, and is -38.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.32% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) has a market worth around $152.54M. Distance from 52-week low is -25.20% and -63.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF), holding a 23.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.79M and institutions hold 23.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Advisors Asset Management, Inc. with over 651103.0 shares valued at $5.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.60% of the JMF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 449692.0 shares valued at $3.49 million to account for 1.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Guggenheim Capital, LLC which holds 368058.0 shares representing 0.90% and valued at over $2.86 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.90% of the shares totaling 367171.0 with a market value of $2.85 million.

