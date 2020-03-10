Precigen Inc. (PGEN) turns bearish with loss of -0.69 points

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) is -56.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.06 and a high of $8.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The PGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 81.69% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.38, the stock is -41.41% and -53.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -22.31% at the moment leaves the stock -59.90% off its SMA200. PGEN registered -52.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.94.

The stock witnessed a -48.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.50%, and is -39.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.74% over the week and 9.13% over the month.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has around 770 employees, a market worth around $423.08M and $90.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -22.06% and -72.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.70%).

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $10.5M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -49.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.00% in year-over-year returns.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Top Institutional Holders

221 institutions hold shares in Precigen Inc. (PGEN), with 26.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.35% while institutional investors hold 90.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 177.39M, and float is at 143.63M with Short Float at 23.20%. Institutions hold 76.44% of the Float.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Precigen Inc. (PGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 33 times.