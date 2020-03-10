Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) up -75.76% since start of the year

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE: PDS) is -60.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $3.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The PDS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $2.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.53% off the consensus price target high of $3.40 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 62.42% higher than the price target low of $1.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.56, the stock is -55.61% and -57.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing -46.15% at the moment leaves the stock -59.31% off its SMA200. PDS registered -75.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.37.

The stock witnessed a -54.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.00%, and is -55.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.89% over the week and 9.18% over the month.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) has around 5471 employees, a market worth around $167.09M and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.33. Profit margin for the company is -14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -43.67% and -81.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precision Drilling Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $308.31M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Top Institutional Holders

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS)’s shares outstanding are 298.37M, and float is at 275.56M with Short Float at 2.51%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 13.74 million shares valued at $19.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.98% of the PDS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with 12.55 million shares valued at $17.56 million to account for 4.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.13 million shares representing 2.94% and valued at over $11.38 million, while Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds 1.80% of the shares totaling 4.98 million with a market value of $6.97 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is -83.95% lower over the past 12 months. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is -81.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.17% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.12.