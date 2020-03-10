Finance

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) Vs. Accenture plc (ACN): Those Ticking Clocks

By Richard Addington

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) shares are -36.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.10% or -$0.54 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -31.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.28% and -30.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 01, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the PVG stock is a Buy, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on November 01, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PVG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.66. The forecasts give the Pretium Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $17.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.70. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 48.24 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 59.6% or -5.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -37.50% in the current quarter to $0.06, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.06, slightly away from -$0.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.5 for the next year.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), on the other hand, is trading around $164.11 with a market cap of $110.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $223.68 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Accenture plc (ACN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 318 times at Accenture plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 140 times and accounting for 267,597 shares. Insider sales totaled 256,382 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 178 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -38.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.19M shares after the latest sales, with 10.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.30% with a share float percentage of 655.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Accenture plc having a total of 2,175 institutions that hold shares in the company.

