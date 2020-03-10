Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) up -52.11% since start of the year

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) is -47.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.31 and a high of $28.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The RRR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.22% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.74% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 50.08% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.48, the stock is -47.21% and -48.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -20.51% at the moment leaves the stock -43.66% off its SMA200. RRR registered -52.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -40.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.10.

The stock witnessed a -53.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.66%, and is -38.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.02% over the week and 7.65% over the month.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $1.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.33. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -18.51% and -56.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is at an average rating of 2.40.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $470.2M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -103.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.50% in year-over-year returns.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Top Institutional Holders

190 institutions hold shares in Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR), with 2.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.00% while institutional investors hold 110.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.50M, and float is at 67.65M with Short Float at 4.84%. Institutions hold 105.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO Inc. with over 9.65 million shares valued at $231.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.69% of the RRR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc with 6.86 million shares valued at $164.4 million to account for 9.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.24 million shares representing 8.86% and valued at over $149.49 million, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 7.30% of the shares totaling 5.15 million with a market value of $123.27 million.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FERTITTA FRANK J III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FERTITTA FRANK J III bought 10,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $19.50 per share for a total of $198305.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47.16 million shares.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 that FERTITTA LORENZO J (Director) bought a total of 10,171 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 and was made at $19.50 per share for $198324.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47.16 million shares of the RRR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, FERTITTA LORENZO J (Director) acquired 15,460 shares at an average price of $19.47 for $301037.0. The insider now directly holds 47,145,801 shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR).

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR): Who are the competitors?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is -52.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.5% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.02.