RPC Inc. (RES) And Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Among Headliners

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) shares are -58.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.08% or -$0.66 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -44.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -38.55% and -46.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Scotiabank recommended the RES stock is a Sector Underperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 06, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.40 to suggest that the RES stock is a “Hold”. 8 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.83. The forecasts give the RPC Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 54.45 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 68.57% or -46.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 36.40% in the current quarter to -$0.05, down from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.12, down -16.70% from -$0.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 276,631 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 160,686. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 268,929 and 46,962 in purchases and sales respectively.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.87 with a market cap of $252.94M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tellurian Inc. (TELL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Tellurian Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,590,886 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 144.74M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.80% with a share float percentage of 99.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tellurian Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.09 million shares worth more than $66.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.51 million and represent 2.73% of shares outstanding.