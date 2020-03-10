Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) turns bearish with loss of -4.13 points

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) is -45.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.82 and a high of $22.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHLX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.13% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.3% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 35.47% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.97, the stock is -39.47% and -44.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -27.35% at the moment leaves the stock -46.01% off its SMA200. SHLX registered -41.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.27.

The stock witnessed a -46.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.69%, and is -35.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.95% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) has a market worth around $2.73B and $503.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.59 and Fwd P/E is 6.18. Profit margin for the company is 75.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -25.98% and -51.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $125.09M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 11.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Top Institutional Holders

187 institutions hold shares in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX), with 109.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.97% while institutional investors hold 94.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 248.58M, and float is at 123.75M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 49.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 21.28 million shares valued at $430.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.12% of the SHLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 14.83 million shares valued at $299.63 million to account for 6.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. which holds 9.75 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $196.98 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 8.96 million with a market value of $181.07 million.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jones Rob L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jones Rob L. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $16.57 per share for a total of $248550.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that BENDER JAMES J (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $16.90 per share for $169000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35000.0 shares of the SHLX stock.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -22.64% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.6% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.