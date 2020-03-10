Sonos Inc. (SONO) Vs. Sempra Energy (SRE): Which Is Riskier?

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are -34.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.05% or -$0.32 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -22.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.46% and -35.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 13, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the SONO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 25, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SONO stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.57. The forecasts give the Sonos Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 42.17 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 49.2% or 32.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.27, down from the -$0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.08, up 10.10% from -$0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.24 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 630,476 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,109,496. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 233,118 and 12,378,878 in purchases and sales respectively.

Volpi Michelangelo, a Director at the company, sold 199,371 shares worth $2.42 million at $12.14 per share on Feb 24. The Director had earlier sold another 202,615 SONO shares valued at $2.47 million on Feb 25. The shares were sold at $12.17 per share. Perri David (Chief Operations Officer) sold 9,153 shares at $13.21 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $120934.0 while Volpi Michelangelo, (Director) sold 7,744 shares on Feb 07 for $117101.0 with each share fetching $15.12.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), on the other hand, is trading around $127.76 with a market cap of $37.31B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $164.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sempra Energy (SRE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SRE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.60%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Sempra Energy over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 58,787 shares. Insider sales totaled 59,641 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 298.12k shares after the latest sales, with 19.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.60% with a share float percentage of 291.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sempra Energy having a total of 1,164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 29.23 million shares worth more than $4.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 24.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.67 billion and represent 8.30% of shares outstanding.