Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST)

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) shares are -25.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.99% or -$1.45 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -27.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.09% and -29.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 21, 2019, Raymond James recommended the ABR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 29, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ABR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.00. The forecasts give the Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $15.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.07 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 31.35% or 26.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.60% in the current quarter to $0.27, up from the $0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.26, up 8.90% from $1.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 153,628 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,364,202. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,000 and 846,560 in purchases and sales respectively.

Green William C, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $256599.0 at $12.83 per share on Sep 16. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 ABR shares valued at $69348.0 on Feb 25. The shares were bought at $13.87 per share. Green William C (Director) sold 17,793 shares at $12.80 per share on Sep 16 for a total of $227836.0 while LAZAR MELVIN F, (Director) bought 4,559 shares on Aug 14 for $55433.0 with each share fetching $12.16.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST), on the other hand, is trading around $20.13 with a market cap of $3.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NVST’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.80%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Envista Holdings Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 900,848 shares. Insider sales totaled 127,902,549 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 864.16k shares after the latest sales, with -14,457.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 158.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Envista Holdings Corporation having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 24.4 million shares worth more than $723.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $289.03 million and represent 6.14% of shares outstanding.