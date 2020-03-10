Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares are 197.88% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -30.23% or -$4.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +233.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.23% down YTD and 321.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 123.92% and 191.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 15, 2018, Maxim Group recommended the INO stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 19, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the INO stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.43. The forecasts give the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -4.24 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 24.38% or -63.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.80% in the current quarter to -$0.24, up from the -$0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.08, down -79.80% from -$1.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.24 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 96,030 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,382,673. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 26,590 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kim Jong Joseph, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 22,500 shares worth $69975.0 at $3.11 per share on Jan 13. The Director had earlier sold another 3,500 INO shares valued at $63000.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $18.00 per share. Humeau Laurent (Chief Scientific Officer) bought 4,500 shares at $2.22 per share on Aug 30 for a total of $9990.0 while Weiner David B., (Director) sold 16,352 shares on Aug 01 for $44477.0 with each share fetching $2.72.

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), on the other hand, is trading around $2.11 with a market cap of $32.24M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -111.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TOCA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$10.7 million. This represented a 119011.11% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.45 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.96 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $28.16 million from $70.75 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $12.84 million while total current assets were at $22.96 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$59.24 million, significantly lower than the -$34.47 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-59.67 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Tocagen Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 79,090 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.53M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tocagen Inc. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.7 million shares worth more than $903971.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 993401.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $529681.0 and represent 4.16% of shares outstanding.