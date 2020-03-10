Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM), PTC Inc. (PTC)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares are -18.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.87% or -$4.86 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.35% down YTD and -12.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.65% and -22.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Barclays recommended the MXIM stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on January 29, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the MXIM stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $49.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $66.80. The forecasts give the Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $57.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 25.27 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 36.0% or 12.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.70% in the current quarter to $0.61, up from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.34, down -2.60% from $2.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 98 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 337,551 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 492,292. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 70,300 and 120,516 in purchases and sales respectively.

DOLUCA TUNC, a PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $145000.0 at $58.00 per share on Mar 03. The Director had earlier sold another 8,000 MXIM shares valued at $458826.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $57.35 per share. DOLUCA TUNC (PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR) sold 11,500 shares at $56.14 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $645602.0 while Preeshl Bryan, (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) sold 1,050 shares on Feb 19 for $66295.0 with each share fetching $63.14.

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC), on the other hand, is trading around $60.29 with a market cap of $7.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $94.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PTC Inc. (PTC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PTC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $238.69 million. This represented a 32.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $356.11 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.31 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.28 billion from $2.66 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $29.26 million while total current assets were at $739.17 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.51 million, significantly lower than the $21.21 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.81 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at PTC Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 259,421 shares. Insider sales totaled 157,082 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.7M shares after the latest sales, with 1.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.70% with a share float percentage of 103.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PTC Inc. having a total of 563 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.91 million shares worth more than $891.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $739.57 million and represent 8.55% of shares outstanding.