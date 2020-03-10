Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Ring Energy Inc. (REI), Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE: REI) shares are -75.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -39.25% or -$0.42 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -65.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -52.90% and -70.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 26, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann recommended the REI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the REI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.79. The forecasts give the Ring Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $4.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 82.85 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 85.56% or 35.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.14, up from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.61, up 62.90% from $0.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,045,100 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 430,325. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 832,350 and 428,125 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti, a Director at the company, bought 12,500 shares worth $20375.0 at $1.63 per share on Sep 11. The CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 REI shares valued at $14700.0 on Sep 13. The shares were bought at $1.47 per share. Hoffman Kelly W. (CEO) bought 22,000 shares at $1.60 per share on Sep 11 for a total of $35200.0 while Broaddrick William Randall, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 25,000 shares on Sep 10 for $42250.0 with each share fetching $1.69.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII), on the other hand, is trading around $4.81 with a market cap of $545.74M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 70.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OII’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -14.20%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Oceaneering International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 396,044 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,619 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.22M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oceaneering International Inc. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.24 million shares worth more than $242.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.44 million and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.