Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Textron Inc. (TXT), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) shares are -30.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.73% or -$4.94 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.78% down YTD and -31.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.71% and -38.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 27, 2019, Vertical Research recommended the TXT stock is a Hold, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on October 22, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TXT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.75. The forecasts give the Textron Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $46.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.32 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 52.26% or 32.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.80% in the current quarter to $0.56, down from the $0.76 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.61, up 3.20% from $3.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.64 and $0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 96,526 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 34,680. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 96,526 and 34,680 in purchases and sales respectively.

The VP and Corporate Controller had earlier sold another 1,500 TXT shares valued at $61350.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $40.90 per share.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), on the other hand, is trading around $15.13 with a market cap of $1.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PEB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $23.96 million. This represented a 93.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $379.41 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.15 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $395.2 million, significantly higher than the $135.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $224.82 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 134,006 shares. Insider sales totaled 38,710 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.61M shares after the latest sales, with 9.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 129.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pebblebrook Hotel Trust having a total of 388 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.55 million shares worth more than $524.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $498.27 million and represent 14.19% of shares outstanding.