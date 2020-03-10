Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) shares are -1.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.35% or -$7.33 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 8.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.62% and -6.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 09, 2019, Goldman recommended the ZTS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Perform on January 10, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ZTS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $129.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $152.91. The forecasts give the Zoetis Inc. stock a price target range of $162.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $139.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 15.17 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 19.93% or 6.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.50% in the current quarter to $0.88, up from the $0.88 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.96, up 7.80% from $3.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.92 and $1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 79 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 882,668 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 876,683. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 644,230 and 572,081 in purchases and sales respectively.

Alaix Juan Ramon, a Director at the company, sold 218,208 shares worth $30.85 million at $141.38 per share on Mar 04. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 43,778 ZTS shares valued at $6.17 million on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $140.89 per share. Alaix Juan Ramon (Director) sold 45,452 shares at $140.66 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $6.39 million while Chen Heidi C., (Executive Vice President) sold 1,179 shares on Mar 02 for $158340.0 with each share fetching $134.30.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), on the other hand, is trading around $199.77 with a market cap of $26.34B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $259.32 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LULU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.40%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at Lululemon Athletica Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 864,104 shares. Insider sales totaled 874,247 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.49M shares after the latest sales, with 36.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.70% with a share float percentage of 111.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lululemon Athletica Inc. having a total of 1,017 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 18.5 million shares worth more than $4.29 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.47 billion and represent 8.63% of shares outstanding.