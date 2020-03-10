STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) And Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Among Headliners

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares are -12.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.83% or -$2.85 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.64% down YTD and -5.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.70% and -21.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the STM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the STM stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.96. The forecasts give the STMicroelectronics N.V. stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.59. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.6 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 42.78% or 0.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.20% in the current quarter to $0.23, up from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.43, up 10.40% from $1.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.26 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.77 for the next year.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX), on the other hand, is trading around $110.51 with a market cap of $8.06B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $162.23 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alteryx Inc. (AYX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AYX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.20%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 148 times at Alteryx Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 51 times and accounting for 468,874 shares. Insider sales totaled 603,273 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 97 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -46.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.15M shares after the latest sales, with -0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.50% with a share float percentage of 51.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alteryx Inc. having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 5.97 million shares worth more than $597.9 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 11.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $441.39 million and represent 8.44% of shares outstanding.