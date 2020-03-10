Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), The Clorox Company (CLX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) shares are -5.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.08% or -$6.83 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.84% down YTD and -5.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.56% and -14.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 13, 2018, Citigroup recommended the BAM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 18, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the BAM stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $54.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $73.89. The forecasts give the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $69.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 25.78 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 29.69% or 21.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 196.00% in the current quarter to $0.63, up from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.95, up 21.00% from $2.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.85 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 20,801,471 shares worth $533.56 million at $25.65 per share on Dec 03. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 20,801,471 BAM shares valued at $533.56 million on Dec 03. The shares were sold at $25.65 per share. BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN (Director by Deputization) sold 1,900,000 shares at $23.75 per share on Jun 21 for a total of $45.13 million while BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, (Director by Deputization) sold 1,900,000 shares on Jun 21 for $45.13 million with each share fetching $23.75.

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), on the other hand, is trading around $174.90 with a market cap of $22.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $155.15 and spell out a less modest performance – a -12.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Clorox Company (CLX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CLX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $384.0 million. This represented a 73.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.45 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.46 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.46 billion from $5.4 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.3 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $498.0 million, significantly higher than the $449.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $387.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at The Clorox Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 300,397 shares. Insider sales totaled 284,994 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 161.38k shares after the latest sales, with 27.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.00% with a share float percentage of 124.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Clorox Company having a total of 1,333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.84 million shares worth more than $2.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 8.54% of shares outstanding.