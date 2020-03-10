Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO), Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT)

Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares are -2.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.85% or -$3.3 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -8.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.09% and -3.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 19, 2019, SVB Leerink recommended the LVGO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on August 28, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the LVGO stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.71. The forecasts give the Livongo Health Inc. stock a price target range of $46.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.70. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 42.54 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 46.65% or 8.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 140.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.19, up 67.50% from -$0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 73,537,388 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,729,866. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 8,883 in purchases and sales respectively.

SHAPIRO LEE, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 27,500 shares worth $760732.0 at $27.66 per share on Mar 05. The Chief Commercial Officer had earlier sold another 24,857 LVGO shares valued at $686890.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $27.63 per share. Bischoff Christopher (Director) bought 4,000 shares at $25.48 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $101920.0.

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), on the other hand, is trading around $23.92 with a market cap of $4.58B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.89 and spell out a less modest performance – a -20.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VIRT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -7.60%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at Virtu Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 322,732 shares. Insider sales totaled 48,427 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.37M shares after the latest sales, with 30.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 118.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virtu Financial Inc. having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ordinal Holdings ManageCo, LP with over 40.06 million shares worth more than $640.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Ordinal Holdings ManageCo, LP held 33.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the investment firm holding over 16.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $269.92 million and represent 14.08% of shares outstanding.