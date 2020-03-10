Stocks that are not receiving major attention: National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV), Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)

National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE: NOV) shares are -55.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -28.95% or -$4.54 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -50.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -43.79% and -49.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, Argus recommended the NOV stock is a Hold, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 09, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the NOV stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.74. The forecasts give the National Oilwell Varco Inc. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 58.34 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 66.24% or 25.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 525.00% in the current quarter to $0.12, up from the -$0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.74, up 0.30% from $0.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 556,252 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 218,129. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 487,097 and 184,739 in purchases and sales respectively.

MATTSON ERIC L, a Director at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $239650.0 at $23.97 per share on Feb 12. The VP Cntrlr Chf Acctg Offcr had earlier sold another 7,134 NOV shares valued at $166222.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $23.30 per share. Duff Scott K. (VP Cntrlr Chf Acctg Offcr) sold 6,000 shares at $23.51 per share on Nov 06 for a total of $141068.0 while Rovig Joseph W, (President – Rig Technologies) sold 22,640 shares on Aug 16 for $415897.0 with each share fetching $18.37.

Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL), on the other hand, is trading around $9.34 with a market cap of $4.96B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NBL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -30.70%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at Noble Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 644,497 shares. Insider sales totaled 659,594 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.54M shares after the latest sales, with 4.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 471.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Noble Energy Inc. having a total of 695 institutions that hold shares in the company.