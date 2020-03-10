Stocks that are not receiving major attention: STORE Capital Corporation (STOR), Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) shares are -20.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.32% or -$2.67 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.63% down YTD and -26.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.80% and -26.00% over the month.

On January 06, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the STOR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 16, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the STOR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.42. The forecasts give the STORE Capital Corporation stock a price target range of $47.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.95 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 37.38% or 15.91%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.20% in the current quarter to $0.25, up from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1, up 15.50% from $1.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.24 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.09 for the next year.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 370,180 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 126,901. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 340,655 and 126,901 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kelley Tawn, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $67190.0 at $33.60 per share on Mar 03. The Chief Credit Officer, EVP had earlier bought another 10,000 STOR shares valued at $324500.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $32.45 per share. Donovan Joseph M (Director) bought 3,000 shares at $33.35 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $100043.0 while Donovan Joseph M, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Dec 12 for $374194.0 with each share fetching $37.42.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR), on the other hand, is trading around $12.55 with a market cap of $877.75M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

WDR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 91,453 shares. Insider sales totaled 126,723 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2M shares after the latest sales, with 3.50% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. having a total of 324 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.05 million shares worth more than $189.85 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.53 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.28 million and represent 10.70% of shares outstanding.