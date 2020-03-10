Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) shares are -2.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.96% or -$2.54 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -5.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.46% and -9.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the ABC stock is a Hold, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 07, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the ABC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $83.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $98.00. The forecasts give the AmerisourceBergen Corporation stock a price target range of $108.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $85.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 15.03 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 22.9% or 2.04%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $2.27, up from the $2.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.7, up 6.30% from $7.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.88 and $1.98. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 48 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 499,471 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 492,911. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 93,880 and 114,795 in purchases and sales respectively.

HYLE KATHLEEN W, a Director at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $237500.0 at $95.00 per share on Feb 12. The Executive Vice President had earlier sold another 22,140 ABC shares valued at $2.14 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $96.84 per share. COLLIS STEVEN H (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 19,905 shares at $93.20 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $1.86 million while Gaddes Kathy H., (Executive Vice President) sold 8,690 shares on Feb 05 for $794614.0 with each share fetching $91.44.

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), on the other hand, is trading around $17.71 with a market cap of $5.56B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EXEL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 38.20%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 93 times at Exelixis Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 1,060,911 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,140,563 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 56 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.45M shares after the latest sales, with 2.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.30% with a share float percentage of 295.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exelixis Inc. having a total of 450 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 31.83 million shares worth more than $560.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 28.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $495.32 million and represent 9.20% of shares outstanding.