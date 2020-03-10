Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Aon plc (AON), Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) shares are -14.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.70% or -$35.88 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.88% down YTD and -12.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.06% and -22.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Citigroup recommended the AON stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 25, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the AON stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $178.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $234.81. The forecasts give the Aon plc stock a price target range of $265.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $186.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 23.8 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 32.48% or 3.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.40% in the current quarter to $3.68, up from the $3.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.41, up 5.80% from $9.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.11 and $2.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 66 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 464,730 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 318,144. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 408,619 and 254,153 in purchases and sales respectively.

Davies Christa, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 2,354 shares worth $550286.0 at $233.77 per share on Feb 18. The Co-President had earlier sold another 25,250 AON shares valued at $5.92 million on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $234.59 per share. Goland Anthony R (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 15,040 shares at $235.00 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $3.53 million while Davies Christa, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 32,762 shares on Feb 14 for $7.7 million with each share fetching $235.06.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW), on the other hand, is trading around $184.74 with a market cap of $24.03B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $228.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $12.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WLTW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.70%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 160,364 shares. Insider sales totaled 52,798 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 415.76k shares after the latest sales, with 38.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.20% with a share float percentage of 128.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company having a total of 773 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 16.52 million shares worth more than $3.34 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.88 billion and represent 11.07% of shares outstanding.