Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Parsley Energy Inc. (PE), Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE: PE) shares are -66.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -39.45% or -$4.17 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -58.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -51.44% and -63.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, SunTrust recommended the PE stock is a Hold, while earlier, Siebert Williams Shank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 09, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the PE stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 26 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.70. The forecasts give the Parsley Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 74.09 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 78.67% or 41.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -17.60% in the current quarter to $0.39, up from the $0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.54, up 47.60% from $1.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 595,313 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 181,368. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 529,654 and 168,068 in purchases and sales respectively.

Windlinger Jerry, a Director at the company, bought 1,618 shares worth $18316.0 at $11.32 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 1,800 PE shares valued at $20070.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $11.15 per share. ALAMEDDINE A R (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $11.25 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $22500.0 while ALAMEDDINE A R, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Mar 05 for $12600.0 with each share fetching $12.60.

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.35 with a market cap of $216.36M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DNR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 37.10%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Denbury Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,633 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.21M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.20% with a share float percentage of 498.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denbury Resources Inc. having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company.