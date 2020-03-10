Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS), The Chemours Company (CC)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) shares are -44.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.58% or -$0.47 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.68% down YTD and -39.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.75% and -38.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the RBS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 28, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.55 to suggest that the RBS stock is a “Overweight”. 2 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.59. The forecasts give the The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc stock a price target range of $10.49 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.58. The consensus price with its two limits represent an upside potential of 65.78% or 21.62%.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), on the other hand, is trading around $10.40 with a market cap of $1.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Chemours Company (CC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $183.0 million. This represented a 86.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.35 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.90 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.83 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.26 billion from $7.46 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $2.78 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $650.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.14 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $169.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at The Chemours Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 501,056 shares. Insider sales totaled 306,430 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.52M shares after the latest sales, with 17.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.60% with a share float percentage of 162.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Chemours Company having a total of 549 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 23.77 million shares worth more than $430.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $274.53 million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.