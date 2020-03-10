Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) shares are -8.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.08% or -$2.08 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -0.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.97% and -13.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the BTI stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 05, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the BTI stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $53.44. The forecasts give the British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock a price target range of $59.80 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.83. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.34 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 35.07% or 23.61%.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF), on the other hand, is trading around $39.05 with a market cap of $10.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FNF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.70%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 78 times at Fidelity National Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 1,431,879 shares. Insider sales totaled 967,895 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.41M shares after the latest sales, with 6.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.80% with a share float percentage of 261.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fidelity National Financial Inc. having a total of 738 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.69 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $895.96 million and represent 7.17% of shares outstanding.