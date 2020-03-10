Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Chewy Inc. (CHWY), Moody’s Corporation (MCO)

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) shares are -5.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.61% or -$0.73 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.69% down YTD and 12.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.67% and -1.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the CHWY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 24, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CHWY stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.91. The forecasts give the Chewy Inc. stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 35.02% or -1.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.17. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.65. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 13,312,387 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,502,202. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,938,753 and 5,502,202 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mehta Satish, a Chief Technology Officer at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $1.45 million at $29.01 per share on Jan 06. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 25,000 CHWY shares valued at $770125.0 on Jan 13. The shares were sold at $30.81 per share. Argos Holdings GP LLC (10% Owner) sold 3,850,000 shares at $28.75 per share on Jan 06 for a total of $110.69 million while Argos Holdings GP LLC, (10% Owner) sold 3,850,000 shares on Jan 06 for $110.69 million with each share fetching $28.75.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), on the other hand, is trading around $210.85 with a market cap of $41.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $273.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Moody’s Corporation (MCO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MCO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 41.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $373.8 million. This represented a 69.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.23 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.88 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.29 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.27 billion from $9.48 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $98.0 million while total current assets were at $3.68 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.68 billion, significantly higher than the $1.46 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.61 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 89 times at Moody’s Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 172,545 shares. Insider sales totaled 125,341 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 908.89k shares after the latest sales, with 13.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.70% with a share float percentage of 186.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moody’s Corporation having a total of 1,128 institutions that hold shares in the company.