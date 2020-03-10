Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), ABB Ltd (ABB)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) shares are -12.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.16% or -$10.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.60% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.65% down YTD and -20.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.03% and -20.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 16, 2019, Citigroup recommended the IFF stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Societe Generale had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on December 16, 2019. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the IFF stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 3 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $112.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $136.00. The forecasts give the International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock a price target range of $163.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $112.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 17.12 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 30.85% or -0.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.70% in the current quarter to $1.6, up from the $1.57 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.31, up 1.90% from $6.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.55 and $1.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 87 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,839,109 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 44,871. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,783,324 and 7,146 in purchases and sales respectively.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 72,900 shares worth $9.2 million at $126.19 per share on Mar 04. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 101,100 IFF shares valued at $12.66 million on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $125.26 per share. Winder Investment Pte Ltd (10% Owner) bought 81,700 shares at $122.03 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $9.97 million while Winder Investment Pte Ltd, (10% Owner) bought 68,100 shares on Mar 02 for $8.26 million with each share fetching $121.36.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), on the other hand, is trading around $19.02 with a market cap of $42.06B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ABB Ltd (ABB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ABB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.56 billion. This represented a 77.94% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $46.11 billion from $44.56 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $566.0 million while total current assets were at $26.46 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.33 billion, significantly lower than the $2.92 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.56 billion.

Major holders

The company’s shares held by institutions stand at 4.50% with a share float percentage of 2.17B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ABB Ltd having a total of 397 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 13.09 million shares worth more than $315.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 8.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 6.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $152.14 million and represent 4.20% of shares outstanding.