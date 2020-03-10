Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), China Mobile Limited (CHL)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares are -20.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.00% or -$3.37 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -16.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.65% and -19.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2018, Berenberg recommended the PHG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on July 30, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the PHG stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $38.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.35. The forecasts give the Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock a price target range of $62.27 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.91. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 31.25 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 37.79% or -2.19%.

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL), on the other hand, is trading around $37.14 with a market cap of $157.17B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.62 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the China Mobile Limited (CHL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 74.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.00% with a share float percentage of 1.12B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Mobile Limited having a total of 401 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 18.57 million shares worth more than $785.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Lazard Asset Management LLC held 17.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the investment firm holding over 9.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $402.38 million and represent 8.82% of shares outstanding.