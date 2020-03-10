Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR), Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares are -82.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -46.58% or -$0.45 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -75.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -71.14% and -76.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the NBR stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 09, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the NBR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 3 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.04. The forecasts give the Nabors Industries Ltd. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 83.22 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 89.8% or -104.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -185.20% in the current quarter to -$0.27, up from the -$0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.03, down -4.70% from -$2.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.4 and -$0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,993,917 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,063,426. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,185,423 and 721,294 in purchases and sales respectively.

PETRELLO ANTHONY G, a CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO at the company, bought 200 shares worth $2850.0 at $14.25 per share on Feb 27. The CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO had earlier bought another 700 NBR shares valued at $9950.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $14.21 per share. Restrepo William J (Chief Financial Officer) bought 7,230 shares at $13.78 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $99602.0 while Restrepo William J, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 25,000 shares on Feb 25 for $44250.0 with each share fetching $1.77.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), on the other hand, is trading around $3.63 with a market cap of $3.30B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 77.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MRO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.30%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Marathon Oil Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 622,492 shares. Insider sales totaled 106,740 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.28M shares after the latest sales, with 37.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.10% with a share float percentage of 793.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Oil Corporation having a total of 850 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 94.28 million shares worth more than $1.28 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 83.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 billion and represent 10.54% of shares outstanding.