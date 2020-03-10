Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) shares are 10.99% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.24% or -$2.35 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 14.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.79% and 2.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the WEC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on January 27, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the WEC stock is a “Hold”.

The stock currently trades at $102.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $95.20. The forecasts give the WEC Energy Group Inc. stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $87.00. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -7.53 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 6.94% or -17.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.90% in the current quarter to $1.32, down from the $1.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.74, up 6.80% from $3.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.65 and $0.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 66 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 792,535 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 785,401. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 215,093 and 173,616 in purchases and sales respectively.

Metcalfe Tom, a Pres. WI Utilities at the company, sold 8,835 shares worth $901832.0 at $102.07 per share on Feb 25. The EVP WEC Infrastructure had earlier sold another 5,285 WEC shares valued at $535019.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $101.23 per share. Garvin Robert M (Exec Vice President – Ext Affs) sold 33,910 shares at $102.58 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $3.48 million while KLAPPA GALE E, (Executive Chairman) sold 10,000 shares on Feb 12 for $1.01 million with each share fetching $100.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), on the other hand, is trading around $84.79 with a market cap of $15.53B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $117.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BMRN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.90%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 141,059 shares. Insider sales totaled 59,770 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 872.64k shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.30% with a share float percentage of 179.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. having a total of 700 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 22.0 million shares worth more than $1.86 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 16.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.4 billion and represent 9.19% of shares outstanding.