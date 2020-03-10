Summarizing The Case For Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), Waste Connections Inc. (WCN)

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) shares are -12.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.69% or -$24.56 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -10.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.06% and -18.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, Berenberg recommended the APD stock is a Hold, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 10, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the APD stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $205.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $258.48. The forecasts give the Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stock a price target range of $280.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $230.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.63 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 26.73% or 10.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.90% in the current quarter to $2.18, up from the $1.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.48, up 4.40% from $8.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.4 and $2.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 136,555 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 21,728. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 200 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ghasemi Seifi, a Chairman, Pres. and CEO at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $4.54 million at $227.16 per share on Jul 26. The Director had earlier bought another 200 APD shares valued at $47519.0 on Jan 29. The shares were bought at $237.60 per share. Flugel Russell A (VP, Controller and PAO) sold 2,970 shares at $207.01 per share on May 21 for a total of $614830.0.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN), on the other hand, is trading around $96.45 with a market cap of $25.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $112.49 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WCN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.50%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 115 times at Waste Connections Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 55 times and accounting for 226,851 shares. Insider sales totaled 108,647 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 60 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 909.73k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.30% with a share float percentage of 262.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waste Connections Inc. having a total of 695 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.61 million shares worth more than $2.42 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 24.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.25 billion and represent 9.41% of shares outstanding.