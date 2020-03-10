Summarizing The Case For Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares are -21.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.06% or -$21.73 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -20.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.07% and -22.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 22, 2019, Cascend Securities recommended the AVGO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on December 13, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the AVGO stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $247.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $350.75. The forecasts give the Broadcom Inc. stock a price target range of $429.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $280.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.37 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 42.26% or 11.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.70% in the current quarter to $5.34, down from the $5.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $23.03, up 10.20% from $21.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.63 and $6.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $25.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 121 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 932,503 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 921,689. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 442,407 and 503,070 in purchases and sales respectively.

TAN HOCK E, a President and CEO at the company, sold 73,646 shares worth $22.86 million at $310.46 per share on Feb 18. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 62,500 AVGO shares valued at $18.3 million on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $292.86 per share. TAN HOCK E (President and CEO) sold 75,000 shares at $312.83 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $23.46 million while TAN HOCK E, (President and CEO) sold 62,500 shares on Jan 22 for $19.62 million with each share fetching $313.91.

FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT), on the other hand, is trading around $222.59 with a market cap of $19.29B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $340.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $13.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FLT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 46.50%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at FleetCor Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 431,223 shares. Insider sales totaled 300,976 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.6M shares after the latest sales, with 34.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.80% with a share float percentage of 83.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FleetCor Technologies Inc. having a total of 850 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.67 million shares worth more than $2.78 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.17 billion and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.