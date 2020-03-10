Summarizing The Case For Dana Incorporated (DAN), Wabtec Corporation (WAB)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) shares are -43.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.37% or -$1.32 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -39.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.54% and -37.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 13, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the DAN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on November 20, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the DAN stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.00. The forecasts give the Dana Incorporated stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 51.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 55.26% or 45.84%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.70% in the current quarter to $0.66, down from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.86, down -2.00% from $3.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.7 and $0.84. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 81 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,012,712 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 546,651. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 633,908 and 257,596 in purchases and sales respectively.

Collins Jonathan Mark, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $176150.0 at $17.62 per share on Nov 07. The Director had earlier sold another 6,963 DAN shares valued at $119631.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $17.18 per share. Pyle Robert D (Pres, Light Vehicle Driveline) sold 32,851 shares at $17.42 per share on Nov 06 for a total of $572427.0 while Matthews Dwayne, (Pres – Power Technologies Grp) sold 35,000 shares on Nov 04 for $619614.0 with each share fetching $17.70.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB), on the other hand, is trading around $54.75 with a market cap of $10.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $88.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Wabtec Corporation (WAB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WAB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.10%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Wabtec Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 78,239 shares. Insider sales totaled 155,612 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.82M shares after the latest sales, with -61.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 180.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wabtec Corporation having a total of 1,016 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.66 million shares worth more than $1.41 billion. As of Sep 29, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the investment firm holding over 17.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 billion and represent 9.27% of shares outstanding.