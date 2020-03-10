Summarizing The Case For Valaris plc (VAL), DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) shares are -81.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -46.98% or -$1.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -73.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -63.17% and -76.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Bernstein recommended the VAL stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 09, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the VAL stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 5 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.88. The forecasts give the Valaris plc stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 79.08 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 94.14% or -392.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -19.20% in the current quarter to -$1.49, up from the -$1.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$4.68, up 2.50% from -$5.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.55 and -$0.86. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 18,301,559 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 108,657. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 67,307 in purchases and sales respectively.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP), on the other hand, is trading around $6.38 with a market cap of $1.50B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DCP Midstream LP (DCP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DCP’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.00%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at DCP Midstream LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 65,012,275 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 117.86M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 24.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.00% with a share float percentage of 90.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DCP Midstream LP having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 10.78 million shares worth more than $263.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Alps Advisors Inc. held 5.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $255.54 million and represent 5.01% of shares outstanding.