Summarizing The Case For Vector Group Ltd. (VGR), The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) shares are -17.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.67% or -$0.54 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -18.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.75% and -18.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 05, 2014, Oppenheimer recommended the VGR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on July 30, 2015. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the VGR stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.71. The forecasts give the Vector Group Ltd. stock a price target range of $24.49 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.49. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 57.1 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 54.96% or 54.96%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 83.30% in the current quarter to $0.06, down from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.53, up 2.40% from $0.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,068,935 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,868,569. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 903,107 and 2,367,386 in purchases and sales respectively.

LEBOW BENNETT S, a Director at the company, sold 125,000 shares worth $1.43 million at $11.47 per share on Mar 04. The Director had earlier sold another 125,000 VGR shares valued at $1.41 million on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $11.28 per share. LEBOW BENNETT S (Director) sold 453,272 shares at $12.81 per share on Dec 13 for a total of $5.81 million while LEBOW BENNETT S, (Director) sold 296,728 shares on Dec 12 for $3.77 million with each share fetching $12.71.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG), on the other hand, is trading around $23.23 with a market cap of $8.78B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 37.20%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at The Carlyle Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 104,284,287 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,225,050 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 92.24M shares after the latest sales, with -250.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 42.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.50% with a share float percentage of 342.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Carlyle Group Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 9.8 million shares worth more than $314.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 8.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alkeon Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $118.99 million and represent 3.16% of shares outstanding.