Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) is attracting new Institutional Money

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) is -40.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.42 and a high of $25.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The SUM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.57% off its average median price target of $28.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.12% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 20.89% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.24, the stock is -34.65% and -37.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing -20.04% at the moment leaves the stock -32.39% off its SMA200. SUM registered -19.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -33.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.05.

The stock witnessed a -42.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.61%, and is -28.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.67% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $2.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.09 and Fwd P/E is 12.19. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.11% and -43.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $330.89M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Summit Materials Inc. (SUM), with 23.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.92% while institutional investors hold 44.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.96M, and float is at 112.66M with Short Float at 8.72%. Institutions hold 35.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.29 million shares valued at $245.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.08% of the SUM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.79 million shares valued at $210.06 million to account for 7.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 8.08 million shares representing 7.13% and valued at over $193.09 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.37% of the shares totaling 7.21 million with a market value of $172.38 million.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harris Brian James, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Harris Brian James sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $23.75 per share for a total of $712500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Summit Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Benedict Anne Lee sold a total of 3,011 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $23.20 per share for $69869.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8698.0 shares of the SUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Harris Brian James (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $23.60 for $708000.0. The insider now directly holds 30,000 shares of Summit Materials Inc. (SUM).

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading -20.77% down over the past 12 months. The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is -50.17% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.65% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.86.