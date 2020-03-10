Sysco Corporation (SYY) Vs. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): Those Ticking Clocks

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) shares are -28.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.51% or -$5.7 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -26.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.10% and -20.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the SYY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on February 04, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the SYY stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $61.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $79.71. The forecasts give the Sysco Corporation stock a price target range of $88.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 23.16 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 30.4% or 18.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.20% in the current quarter to $0.81, up from the $0.79 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.79, up 2.10% from $3.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.12 and $1.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 897,810 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,372,510. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 227,120 and 174,841 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bertrand Greg D, a EVP at the company, sold 900 shares worth $76554.0 at $85.06 per share on Jan 09. The EVP had earlier sold another 2,292 SYY shares valued at $194889.0 on Jan 10. The shares were sold at $85.03 per share. Moskowitz Paul T (Executive Vice President) sold 33,633 shares at $83.94 per share on Jan 06 for a total of $2.82 million while Bertrand Greg D, (EVP) sold 35,000 shares on Jan 06 for $2.94 million with each share fetching $83.92.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), on the other hand, is trading around $25.28 with a market cap of $2.44B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IIVI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.00%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at II-VI Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 107,568 shares. Insider sales totaled 66,634 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.07M shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.70% with a share float percentage of 86.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with II-VI Incorporated having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.73 million shares worth more than $361.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 9.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $314.8 million and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.