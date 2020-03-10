Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) picks momentum as shares drop -42.64%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) is -72.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.58 and a high of $31.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The TALO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.71% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $8.30, the stock is -49.18% and -63.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -30.89% at the moment leaves the stock -63.07% off its SMA200. TALO registered -61.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.38.

The stock witnessed a -56.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.42%, and is -42.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.30% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has around 374 employees, a market worth around $482.48M and $953.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.55 and Fwd P/E is 5.14. Profit margin for the company is 38.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -28.32% and -73.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Talos Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $232.73M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 514.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.00% in year-over-year returns.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Top Institutional Holders

199 institutions hold shares in Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), with 287.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 103.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.13M, and float is at 38.98M with Short Float at 5.07%. Institutions hold 102.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 19.19 million shares valued at $578.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 35.41% of the TALO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Riverstone Holdings LLC with 14.93 million shares valued at $450.04 million to account for 27.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mackay-Shields LLC which holds 3.54 million shares representing 6.54% and valued at over $106.84 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.90% of the shares totaling 3.2 million with a market value of $96.36 million.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.