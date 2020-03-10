Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) And Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Among Headliners

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) shares are -30.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.73% or -$1.63 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -33.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.68% and -25.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 19, 2018, JP Morgan recommended the SKT stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on May 09, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.70 to suggest that the SKT stock is a “Hold”.

The stock currently trades at $10.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.80. The forecasts give the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 20.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -159.10% in the current quarter to $0.17, down from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.67, down -6.70% from $0.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 341,083 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 126,105. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,186 and 92,133 in purchases and sales respectively.

HENRY DAVID, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $144090.0 at $14.41 per share on Aug 21. The Senior VP, Treasurer had earlier sold another 5,830 SKT shares valued at $73236.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $12.56 per share. TANGER STEVEN B (CEO) bought 10,000 shares at $14.48 per share on Aug 20 for a total of $144760.0 while REDDIN THOMAS, (Director) bought 7,000 shares on Aug 19 for $102340.0 with each share fetching $14.62.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), on the other hand, is trading around $8.29 with a market cap of $955.09M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GLNG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.50%

Major holders

Insiders own 46.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.80% with a share float percentage of 93.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golar LNG Limited having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 11.08 million shares worth more than $157.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 10.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.42 million and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.