TC PipeLines LP (TCP) makes -26.14% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

TC PipeLines LP (NYSE: TCP) is -31.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.80 and a high of $44.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCP stock was last observed hovering at around $38.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.38% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.79% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 19.72% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.90, the stock is -27.72% and -29.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -24.50% at the moment leaves the stock -26.65% off its SMA200. TCP registered -16.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.36.

The stock witnessed a -27.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.52%, and is -26.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

TC PipeLines LP (TCP) has a market worth around $2.10B and $403.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.72 and Fwd P/E is 8.01. Profit margin for the company is 66.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -11.89% and -35.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

TC PipeLines LP (TCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TC PipeLines LP (TCP) is at an average rating of 2.70.

TC PipeLines LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.23 with sales reaching $166.87M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 239.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.80% in year-over-year returns.

TC PipeLines LP (TCP) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in TC PipeLines LP (TCP), with 17.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.96% while institutional investors hold 89.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.64M, and float is at 52.31M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 68.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Energy Income Partners, LLC with over 8.43 million shares valued at $356.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.82% of the TCP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 7.69 million shares valued at $325.11 million to account for 10.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alps Advisors Inc. which holds 6.47 million shares representing 9.07% and valued at over $273.55 million, while Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 2.65 million with a market value of $111.97 million.

TC PipeLines LP (TCP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at TC PipeLines LP (TCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

TC PipeLines LP (TCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) that is trading -90.45% down over the past 12 months. DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is -79.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -45.69% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.46.