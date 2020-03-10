TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) makes -54.52% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) is -72.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $2.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The TTI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 72.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is -58.74% and -64.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -45.97% at the moment leaves the stock -66.21% off its SMA200. TTI registered -75.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.61.

The stock witnessed a -62.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.70%, and is -54.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.24% over the week and 12.12% over the month.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $69.86M and $1.04B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -40.36% and -79.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TETRA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $223.17M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.70% in year-over-year returns.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI), with 5.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.09% while institutional investors hold 87.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.02M, and float is at 120.42M with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 84.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.5 million shares valued at $38.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.54% of the TTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 10.88 million shares valued at $21.32 million to account for 8.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. which holds 7.82 million shares representing 6.23% and valued at over $15.33 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.06% of the shares totaling 7.61 million with a market value of $14.91 million.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 8 times.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -58.08% down over the past 12 months. RPC Inc. (RES) is -77.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.15% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.73.